NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 8.7%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) traded down 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.87. 31,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,160,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.