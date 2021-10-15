Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.