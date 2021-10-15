Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NUE opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.
In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
