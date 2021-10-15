Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,327. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

