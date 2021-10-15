Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,903,776 shares.The stock last traded at $71.66 and had previously closed at $71.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 23.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

