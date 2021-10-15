Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 4.6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 86 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 200,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

