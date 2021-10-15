Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.