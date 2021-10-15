NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUVSF. TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

