O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

OI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

