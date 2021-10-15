OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.