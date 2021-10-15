OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $249.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

