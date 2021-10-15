OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 46,898 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.63 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.