OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,175.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 509,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 380,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $22.41.

