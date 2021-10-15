OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.43 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.