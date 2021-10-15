OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $157.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

