OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 5,882 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 409.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $295.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.05. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

