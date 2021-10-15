OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.26% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

