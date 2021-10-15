Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Olin by 3,006.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Olin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 203,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.