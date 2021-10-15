Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $672,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO opened at $28.20 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

