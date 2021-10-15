ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. ON has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

