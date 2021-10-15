OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.54

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 11815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

