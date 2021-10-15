Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.77. 471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 223,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

