Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Up 11%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

