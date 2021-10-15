Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.79 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Shares of COF opened at $166.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

