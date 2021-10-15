Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Down to $50.10

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $49.00. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 150.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 317,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

