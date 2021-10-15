Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in September

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 1,119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

