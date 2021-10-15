O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $632.00

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $632.00 and last traded at $631.91, with a volume of 1188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $625.13.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.60 and its 200 day moving average is $570.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

