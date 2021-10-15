Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

