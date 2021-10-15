Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.42 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.