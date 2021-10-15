OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

