Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

