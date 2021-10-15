Ossiam Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.14 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

