Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1,595.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $370.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.06. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

