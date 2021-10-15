Ossiam Invests $1.09 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

