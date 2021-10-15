Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Ian Barkshire Acquires 6 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,278 ($29.76) per share, with a total value of £136.68 ($178.57).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Ian Barkshire acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.94 ($199.82).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,292.70. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.03.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.