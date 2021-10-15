Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFHO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.28. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

