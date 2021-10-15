Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.66. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,700. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

