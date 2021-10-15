Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Photronics worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,778. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $816.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

