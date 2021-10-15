Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,956 shares of company stock worth $186,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

