Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.39 Million in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 179,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.39% of Alico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,858. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

