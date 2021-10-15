Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $413,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.