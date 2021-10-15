Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

LEVL stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,788. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.