Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of PCRX opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

