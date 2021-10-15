Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $15,620,865.34 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,589,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,503,543. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

