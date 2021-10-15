Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

