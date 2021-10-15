Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

