PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Shares of PAR opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 129,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

