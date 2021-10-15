Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.01 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

