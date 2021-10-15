Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 153 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

