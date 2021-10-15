Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 470 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after purchasing an additional 649,944 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of TD stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

