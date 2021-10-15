Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $52,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average of $269.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

